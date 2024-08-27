Skylands Capital LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 6,141,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,033. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

