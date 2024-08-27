Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Slam Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of SLAMW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 25,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,981. Slam has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Slam alerts:

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.