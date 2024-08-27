SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,793. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.