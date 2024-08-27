SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 177,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

