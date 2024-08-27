SNS Financial Group LLC Has $292,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after buying an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.28. 672,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

