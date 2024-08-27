SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.91. 33,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

