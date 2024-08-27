SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 738,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

