Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $92.81

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $92.81, but opened at $95.25. Sony Group shares last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 108,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group’s stock is set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

