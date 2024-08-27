S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.59. The company had a trading volume of 679,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.07 and a 200-day moving average of $443.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

