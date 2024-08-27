SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,310.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 322,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 309,429 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,247 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

