SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. 3,814,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

