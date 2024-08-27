SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Optas LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optas LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,210,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 1,560,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.