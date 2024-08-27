S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 148,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

