St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,718,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,699,110,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,652,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,466,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.05. 1,692,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.73. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

