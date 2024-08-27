Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.28

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 168313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

