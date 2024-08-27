Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,506 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 292,100 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $622,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,625,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,222,998.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,025,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,749,059.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

