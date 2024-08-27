Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.56). Approximately 3,459,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.57).

Standard Life Aberdeen Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.