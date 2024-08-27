Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $21.58

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $20.88. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 410,157 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

