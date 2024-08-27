Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.02. 11,483,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,455. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

