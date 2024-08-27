Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.28. Approximately 3,309,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,969,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

