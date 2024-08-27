Stash Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stash Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Stash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,198 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.