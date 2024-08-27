State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EME stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.51. 12,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

