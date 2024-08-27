State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $417.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

