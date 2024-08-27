State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.55. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

