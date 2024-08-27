Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,254 call options on the company. This is an increase of 696% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 50,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHCO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,279.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.