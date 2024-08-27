Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Skillsoft stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,193. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.42 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

