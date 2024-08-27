Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 475 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,058. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

