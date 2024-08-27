Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $58,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

