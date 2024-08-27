Summit Securities Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summit Securities Group LLC cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BNS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. 1,299,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

