Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $20,895,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,068. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eHealth

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,365 shares of company stock worth $329,404 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.