Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,583,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 130,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.