Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 13.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 32.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atomera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Stock Down 0.3 %

ATOM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Atomera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.