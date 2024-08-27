Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

HIMX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 140,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

