Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MPLX remained flat at $42.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

