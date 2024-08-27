Summit Securities Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Summit Securities Group LLC decreased its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QFIN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,510. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.