Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 45,936 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit Securities Group LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,323. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

