Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Summit Securities Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 552,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

