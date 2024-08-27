Summit Securities Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 90,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

