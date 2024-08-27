Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,188. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.11 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

