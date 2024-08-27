Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,301,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

