Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $562.51

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $562.51, but opened at $518.90. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $535.63, with a volume of 3,469,487 shares trading hands.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

