Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.60

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 5304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYZ shares. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.
View Our Latest Report on Sylogist
Sylogist Stock Down 0.4 %
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
