Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.60

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 5304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYZ shares. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Get Sylogist alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sylogist

Sylogist Stock Down 0.4 %

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,148.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.