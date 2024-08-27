Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,378,000 after buying an additional 234,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.56. 583,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

