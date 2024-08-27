Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.70 EPS.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.52.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

