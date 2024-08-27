Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.10

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 50755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

