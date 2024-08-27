Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,303,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,612,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.09. The firm has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

