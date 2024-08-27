The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $52,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.