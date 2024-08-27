The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.29

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 334796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.