The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

NASDAQ CGABL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 14,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

