The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $69.79. 11,834,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

